IPL Auction 2022: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades 'stable', Charu Sharma to replace him

Indian Premier League (IPL) auctioneer Hugh Edmeades is reportedly stable after he collapsed on the stage mid-event on Saturday.

Edemeades had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident and he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today," IPL said on Twitter.

The incident happened when the bidding for Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was underway.



"The IPL auctioneer is stable, the medical guys are looking at him. He should be back for the mega auction in the next set," the BCCI media manager informed before a virtual press conference involving owners of Lucknow and Rajasthan, according to ANI.

Earlier in the day, Shreyas Iyer was the only marquee player who was bought for more than INR 10 crore. The Indian batsman was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 12.25 crore.

The former Delhi Capitals (DC) captain remains the most expensive buy in the IPL auction 2022 so far. Second in the list is Harshal Patel, who was re-signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Bangalore-based side defeated multiple franchises in the bidding war to secure Patel for INR 10.75 crore.

The 31-year-old pacer Patel won the Purple Cap last season. He picked up 32 wickets in IPL 2021, which was his career-best performance in the tournament. Patel also equalled Dwayne Bravo's record of most wickets in a single IPL season.

The likes of Steven Smith, Suresh Raina, David Miller and Shakib Al Hasan went unsold.

While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) let go off their leading run scorer, Raina, the Men in Yellow ensured they brought back Bravo. CSK signed the all-rounder for INR 4.4 crore. CSK also picked Robin Uthappa for his base price of INR 2 crore.

The Emerging Player of IPL 2020, Devdutt Padikkal, was picked by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for 7.75 crore. RR have also picked up spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and West Indies' Shimron Hetymer.

The ongoing mega auction, which is a two-day affair, is currently taking place in Bengaluru.