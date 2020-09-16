IPL: Mumbai Indians add Cadbury, Marriott Bonvoy & Colgate to its sponsorship kitty

Mumbai: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians have added global brands like Marriott Bonvoy, Colgate, Cadbury Dairy Milk and William Lawson for multi-year deals to its sponsorship kitty, while continuing with brands like Samsung, Usha, Colors and Jio from previous seasons of the tournament.

The strong mix of international and Indian brands like Dream11, Kingfisher, boAt, Kotak has enabled the title-holders to match their last years' sponsorship revenues, continuing to be the market leaders among IPL franchises.

Among the new brand partnerships, Marriott Bonvoy, Colgate and William Lawson were signed early this year for long-term multi-year deals keeping the original IPL 2020 time frame of April.

Cadbury Dairy Milk has come on-board for yet another multi-year association, replacing Burger King for the non-leading trouser.

The Duff & Phelps' market research in their annual report released last September rated Mumbai Indians on top of the chart for fourth consecutive year with 8.5 per cent increase in the brand valuation.

Mumbai Indians spokesperson said: "Mumbai Indians DNA reflects trust and leadership, built over our core values, ethos and years of innovative brand building initiatives. We pride ourselves on how the brand Mumbai Indians is perceived among our loyal fans and global brands, and our success in the Indian Premier League, second to none, is a testament to our ideologies."

Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 13 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.