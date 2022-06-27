IRE vs IND: Hardik Pandya reveals why Ruturaj Gaikwad did not bat in 1st T20I

Ruturaj Gaikwad did not bat in the first T20I against Ireland due to a niggle, India captain Hardik Pandya has revealed.



India secured an easy seven-wicket win against Ireland in the first T20I on Sunday in Dublin. The game at The Village was reduced to 12 overs per side due to the rain.

With Gaikwad not opening, Deepak Hooda opened for the very first time in T20 cricket. He, along with Ishan Kishan, put up 30 runs for the first wicket before Kishan fell for an 11-ball 26. Hooda went on to score a brilliant 47 off just 29 balls. He struck two sixes and six fours as he scored at a strike rate of 162.07.

"Ruturaj had a calf niggle, and we had a chance to send him out by taking some risk. But I was not okay. For me a player's health is more important, the match will take care of itself. So we didn't make much of a change, whatever everyone's number was we went one place up. And it was not much of a headache. It was important to make sure Rutu was not put under much risk and take much of a chance with him," Hardik said at the post-match conference on Sunday.

Speaking about Hooda's effort, Hardik said," And very happy for Hooda as well because at the last minute to know you're going to open and then finish off the game, it shows character. Very happy for him."

Hardik walked in to bat at No. 4 and scored a crucial 24 off 12 balls, hitting three sixes and a four.

India are not fielding their regular side in the ongoing series in Ireland as senior players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, and others are in England preparing for the upcoming one-off Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Keeping in mind the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be played later this year, India are currently testing their depth in the side in Ireland. Hardik also admitted that the players will be given enough time to prepare for the ICC event.

"It's early, but yes our ultimate goal will be to get better for the World Cup. And the whole management and all the boys who are not here, our goal is to make sure how can we get better for World Cup. And this is one good step we've taken where intentionally our attitude and the kind of character we're showing, it's going to help us in the World Cup when the crunch game comes.

"You get experience while playing, that has been a constant effort from the management. And the guys they're looking forward to, make sure they're there in the World Cup squad or in the scheme of things. They want to give them the best opportunity to get a couple of games under their belt, rather than just coming towards the World Cup and getting their first game. So we want people to kind of settle in. And I'm sure by the time the World Cup comes, we're going to get to a tighter squad," added Hardik.





The second T20I against Ireland will be played on Tuesday (June 28) at The Village, Dublin.