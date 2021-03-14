Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav make India debut in 2nd T20I vs England

Mumbai Indians duo of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are set to make their international debut during the second Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and England on Sunday.

While Kishan and Suryakumar were handed their India caps at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, local spinner Axar Patel missed India's XI for the second game of the ongoing five-match T20I series.









India are 1-0 down after losing the opening game by eight wickets at the same venue last week. Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl on Sunday.



Speaking at the toss, the Indian skipper said," It looks like the track was a bit up and down with no dew last game. So we feel better to bowl first and restrict. Dhawan is missing this game, Axar is not part as well. Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan are making their debuts. We are a side that is looking to get away from templates. If you lose the toss in a big World Cup game, you should embrace batting first as well. In the last 3-4 years, statistically, we have done well chasing, so want to get away from that if you are to go long in big tournaments."



Meanwhile, England skipper Eoin Morgan said that in T20 cricket, the chasing side has a bit of an advantage because of the dew. "But the dew generally sets in early and I don't think toss here will be a big factor. Another really good wicket in store doesn't look high scoring but hopefully, we can put up a good enough score to challenge them. It's a huge opportunity to play pre World Cup in these conditions. One forced change, Mark Wood hasn't pulled up well, Tom Curran takes his place. We want to be versatile and as flexible as possible as a side," said Morgan at the toss on Sunday.



India vs England, 2nd T20I playing XIs:

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.



England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.