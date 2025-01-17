Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul Miss Out on India Squad for ICC 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to unveil the Indian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the three-match ODI series against England. The announcement is expected during a press conference on Saturday, at 12:30 PM IST, with skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar leading the event. Fans can watch the live telecast on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar.

The selectors face critical decisions regarding the squad composition. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's fitness remains uncertain following a back injury sustained during the fifth Test against Australia. Although he is ruled out of the England ODI series, speculation persists about his inclusion in the Champions Trophy squad.

Mohammed Shami, recovering from an injury sustained during the 2023 ODI World Cup, is expected to make a return. The wicketkeeping role is another area of focus, with Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson in contention. Samson’s absence from the Vijay Hazare Trophy has raised concerns, while Pant’s recent form could bolster his chances.

Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are likely to be the opening pair, with Jaiswal potentially serving as a backup. Kuldeep Yadav, returning from injury, is also a strong candidate for selection. Middle-order stalwarts Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are expected to feature, though Kohli's participation may depend on his recovery from a neck sprain.

Axar Patel, who recently captained Delhi Capitals, might be named vice-captain, while Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar are probable all-rounder picks. Among bowlers, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh are likely inclusions.

KL Rahul and Sanju Samson are reportedly not in the selectors' plans for the Champions Trophy. Dhruv Jurel, a promising young wicketkeeper, may be considered as an alternative. Karun Nair’s stellar performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has strengthened his case for a potential recall.

India’s ODI series against England begins on February 1, 2025. The Champions Trophy, starting February 19, places India in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. The BCCI has highlighted the importance of domestic cricket in team selection. Players like Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli, who are set to play in the Ranji Trophy, aim to demonstrate their form and fitness.

England has announced its squad for the ODI series, led by Jos Buttler. Key players include Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, and Joe Root, with Mark Wood and Adil Rashid anchoring the bowling attack.

As the cricketing world anticipates the official squad announcement, questions remain about Bumrah's availability, the balance of the middle order, and the final choices for spin and pace combinations.



