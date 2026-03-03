Yo Yo Honey Singh assures fans he is safe in Dubai amid Middle East tensions

Mumbai: Amid escalating conflict in the Middle East following military strikes and rising tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States, Indian rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh has reassured his followers that he is safe and continuing his work while in Dubai.

Singh, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh, shared a video from inside a recording studio in Dubai on his official Instagram account on Monday, addressing growing concerns over the regional situation. In the brief clip, he confirmed his well-being, writing: “We safe in dubai guys. Working.”

The update comes as hostilities in the Middle East have intensified, disrupting daily life and prompting heightened attention on the safety of expatriates and travellers in the region. Despite the volatile environment, Singh’s message emphasised that he remains secure and focused on his professional commitments in the United Arab Emirates.

His safety confirmation follows similar social media reassurances from other Indian personalities caught up in the fallout from the conflict, as global audiences watch developments closely.