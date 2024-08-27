Jay Shah Appointed New ICC Chairman

Jay Shah has been appointed as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Shah, who has served as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Chair of the Asian Cricket Council, will begin his role in December after the current chairman, Greg Barclay, steps down.

At 35 years old, Shah is the youngest person ever to hold the ICC chairman position. He follows in the footsteps of other Indian leaders like Jagmohan Dalmiya and Shashank Manohar. Shah was the only nominee for the role and was elected unopposed.

Jay Shah has been elected unopposed as the next Independent Chair of the ICC.https://t.co/Len6DO9xlE — ICC (@ICC) August 27, 2024

Shah expressed his excitement about the new role and his plans for the future. He said, “I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council. I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before.”

He also highlighted the importance of the sport’s upcoming inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. “The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways,” Shah added.

Current chairman Greg Barclay announced last week that he would not seek a third term. Barclay's tenure will end on November 30, and Shah will take over right after.