Joel Paris returns to Perth Scorchers for BBL 15 after stellar season with Stars

Perth: The Perth Scorchers have signed West Australian left-arm seamer Joel Paris on a one-year deal for Big Bash League (BBL) Season 15. Paris, who was a free agent during the Big Bash League's Player Movement Window, returns to his original club after spending the past two seasons with the Melbourne Stars.

The move comes as Scorchers' veteran bowler Jason Behrendorff departs after a decade with the franchise, having signed a three-year deal with the Melbourne Renegades. While Paris may not have enjoyed the same level of success as Behrendorff, the 32-year-old pacer brings a similar skillset, known for his ability to swing the new ball and vary his pace effectively.

Paris comes off his most productive Big Bash season in BBL 14, where he played a key role in Melbourne Stars' late-season resurgence. Across six appearances, he took nine wickets at an impressive average of 16.11, with a remarkable economy rate of 6.59. His standout performance came in the Melbourne derby against the Renegades, where he recorded career-best T20 figures of 3-13.

Despite his strong contributions, Paris was left out of the Stars' Knockout final against Sydney Thunder, as the team opted for an extra spinner. Following the end of his two-year stint with the Stars, he became eligible for a move, and Perth wasted no time in securing his services.

With Behrendorff leaving and Andrew Tye out of contract, the five-time BBL champions are preparing for a transition period after missing the finals for the first time in five seasons. Scorchers high-performance manager Kade Harvey emphasized the importance of adding another new-ball specialist to the squad.

"We identified the need for another new-ball bowler and saw this as a great opportunity to bring Joel back to Perth," Scorchers high-performance manager, Kade Harvey said. "Joel had a strong BBL 14 season for the Stars, bowling a lot of his overs during the Powerplay. We also like having a left-arm pace bowler in the squad.

"He's an excellent leader and has been an enormous contributor for WA over many years, so we’re looking forward to having him throughout the whole summer."

Paris initially made his T20 debut for the Scorchers in the 2013 Champions League, later playing 17 matches for the franchise between BBL|05 and BBL 10. He then moved to the Hobart Hurricanes for BBL 11, spending two seasons before joining the Melbourne Stars, where he picked up 15 wickets in 15 games over the past two tournaments.

Beyond the BBL, Paris has been a key player for Western Australia in domestic cricket, playing an integral role in WA's Sheffield Shield three-peat and last summer’s One-Day Cup triumph.

With Paris returning, the Scorchers are making key moves to secure their core squad for BBL 15. While Andrew Tye’s future remains uncertain, there is strong speculation that Australia’s T20 captain Mitch Marsh will stay with the Scorchers, despite interest from both Melbourne franchises.

Meanwhile, young talents like Cooper Connolly and Aaron Hardie are already locked into long-term contracts, and teenage speedster Mahli Beardman is confirmed for BBL 15 after an impressive debut season.