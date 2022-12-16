Kuldeep takes five-for as India bundle out Bangladesh for 150

Left-am wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav grabbed his third five-wicket haul as India bowled out Bangladesh for a paltry 150 on the third morning of the opening Test here on Friday.

India captain KL Rahul chose not to enforce a follow-on on the hosts.

Kuldeep, who played his first Test in 22 months, enjoyed career-best figures of 5 for 40 as Bangladesh fell 255 runs short of follow-on saving target of 205 after India scored 404 in their first innings. India now have a huge first innings lead of 254 runs.

Starting the day at 133 for 8, Ebadot Hossain's (17) 37-ball vigil ended as a faint tickle down the leg-side was smartly snapped by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (25 off 82 balls) defended doggedly before becoming Axar Patel's only victim of the innings. A poor show from the top-order let Bangladesh down.

A lot of credit should also go to Mohammed Siraj (3/20) for his sharp spells on the second day.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 404 all out in 133.5 overs. Bangladesh 1st innings: 150 all out in 55.5 overs (M Rahim 28, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 25, Kuldeep Yadav 5/40).