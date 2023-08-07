LSG’s tweet on head coach Andy Flower joining RCB gets fans talking

Royal Challengers Bangalore made a big change in the team management, hiring Andy Flower as the head coach after the former Zimbabwe batter decided to leave fellow Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants. The switch quickly became a talking-point in the cricketing fraternity, with fans contemplating if Flower could be the man to lead RCB to new heights in the IPL. After the Bengaluru side announced Flower’s appointment, LSG also took to Twitter and posted a tweet that got the internet buzzing, says ndtv.com.



“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Andy’s experience of coaching IPL & T20 teams around the world, and leading his teams to titles at the PSL, ILT20, The Hundred and Abu Dhabi T10 will help in developing a championship-winning mindset and take RCB’s #PlayBold philosophy forward,” the Royal Challengers tweeted, announcing the appointment of Flower.

“This should be fun. Go well, Andy”, tweeted LSG. Here’s how fans reacted:

Flower said he was looking forward to take the RCB to newer heights in the IPL 2024.

“I am really proud to be joining RCB. I recognise the work put in by Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, who are two coaches I respect, and I look forward to the challenge of taking RCB to new heights,” said Flower, who coached Lucknow Supergiants in the last two seasons of the IPL.

Flower also enjoyed a long and successful association with the England cricket team, parting ways after 12 years.

The Zimbabwean was appointed England assistant coach to Peter Moores in 2007, took over as head coach two years later and performed the same role for them in 2014.

Flower has extensive experience in the IPL, having worked with LSG and Punjab Kings prior to that.

The former Zimbabwe batsman said he is looking forward to working with RCB players, particularly with captain Faf du Plessis.

“I’m particularly excited to be reunited with Faf. We have worked very well together in the past and I look forward to forging our partnership and relationship into something bigger and better.

“We have an exciting roster of players to work with, and I recognise and will relish both the amazing opportunity with RCB but also the responsibility that comes with the role. It is a great challenge, and I can’t wait to get started,” said Flower.