Lyon 'most important bowler in our team'- Pat Cummins after Australia beat Windies in 1st Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins has heaped praise on off-spinner Nathan Lyon, calling him his side's "most important bowler."



Cummins' comments came after Australia's 164-run victory over West Indies in their first Test on Sunday. Lyon claimed eight wickets in the game at Perth Stadium, including a 6 for 128. It was Lyon's fifth 6-wicket haul and overall his ninth best figures in a Test innings.

"I'm doing well, just have a tight quad. It's not too bad, I was about to bowl, but it didn't too close. It feels fine. The boys called it a jog (while fielding), I was happy with it, tried to be protective and hopefully I will be available for Adelaide. Keeping the fingers crossed for the next couple of days. On Aussie wickets you are going to get big partnerships, especially when the wicket flattens out," Cummins said in a post-match interview.

Marnus Labuschagne, who scored a double century and a hundred in the Perth Test against the Windies, was named the Player of the Match. Cummins credited the No. 3 batsman for his contribution.

"The batters did their job, the quicks stood up, it was a fantastic all-round performance. Marnus is ridiculous, he has a big appetite for runs. Lyon is the most important bowler in our team, he keeps taking wickets. There wasn't much on offer for the spinners, but he found out a way and kept picking wickets," the Australian skipper added.

Marnus Labuschagne wants us to call him 'baby GOAT,' reveals Nathan Lyon

Meanwhile, Lyon revealed that Labuschagne, who has scored over 700 runs this year in Test cricket, has asked his teammates to call him 'baby GOAT'.

"Incredible, he's been incredible for Australia and Queensland for a number of years now. It's great to see him getting the results that he deserves. He wants us to call him the 'baby GOAT' but we are not sure about that one yet," said Lyon after Australia kickstarted their Test summer with a victory in Perth.

After opting to bat, Australia posted a mammoth 598 for 4, thanks to double centuries from Labuschagne (204) and Steve Smith (200 not out), and half-centuries from Usman Khawaja (65) and Travis Head (99).

In reply, Kraigg Braithwaite and Co managed just 283 in 98.2 overs. Only West Indies' openers Chanderpaul and Braithwaite scored 50 or more runs, while the next best score was Blackwood's 36. Australia's fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Cummins bagged three wickets each, Lyon made one breakthrough, while Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green clinched a scalp each.

In Australia's second innings, David Warner, who failed to enter double digits on Day 1 of the game, scored 48 off 71 balls. Labuschagne scored an unbeaten 110-ball 104, becoming only the Australian batter to register a hundred and a double ton in the same Test.

Speaking about his battle with Windies pacer Alzarri Joseph in the second innings, Labuschagne said," It was a really nice battle. He was bowling nice and fast and it definitely got the beans flowing. It's nice to be able to compose myself after that no ball wicket and keep going. Probably have a lot to give to our batting coach. He has had some long throws. All of us, Davey, Steve, Green, me - we have been hitting a lot of balls (in the nets)."

The second and final Test between Australia and West Indies is scheduled to begin on Dec. 8 at Adelaide Oval.