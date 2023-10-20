Men’s ODI World Cup: Ruthless Warner-Marsh record highest opening partnership for Australia

Bengaluru: Australia's opening pair, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh pounded Pakistan's bowling attack without mercy as they went on to register the highest-ever ODI World Cup opening partnership of 259 runs for Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Friday.

The ruthless batting helped them cross Shane Watson and Brad Haddin's record of 183 runs, against Canada back in the 2011 World Cup. Shaheen Shah Afridi picked the wicket of Mitchell Marsh ending a 259-run opening partnership.

Marsh went back to the pavilion after thrashing the Pakistani bowlers all around the ground, scoring 121 runs off 108 deliveries, hitting 10 boundaries and 9 maximums.

The highest-ever ODI partnership by the Australian team in any batting position came back in 2015 when David Warner and Steve Smith put together 260 runs against Afghanistan for the second wicket.

Marsh and Warner registered the second-highest partnership, coming eerily close with their effort of 259 runs. The third-highest partnership was scored in 2003 between Ricky Ponting and Damien Martyn and was 234 runs.

Australia have gained the momentum back after winning big against Sri Lanka in Lucknow and looks in complete dominance over Pakistan. They are surging towards 400 runs, at the time of writing Australia are 330/4 in 43 overs.