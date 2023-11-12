Men's ODI World Cup: Virat Kohli surpass de Kock to become the highest run getter

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli on Sunday became the highest run getter in the ICC ODI World Cup match against Netherlands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli reached the landmark during his 51-run knock finished the league stage of the tournament with 594 going past South Africa Quinton de Kock 591 runs.

Despite is 4 runs short of reaching the 600-run milestone, which would make him the third Indian batter to achieve this feat in a World Cup edition.

Unfortunately, Virat Kohli couldn't capitalize on his fifty to achieve his 50th ODI hundred, succumbing to left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe in the 29th over.

Earlier in the day, India captain Rohit Sharma played a fluent 61-run knock with eight fours and two sixes to break Sourav Ganguly's two-decade-old World Cup record as India's highest run-scoring captain in a single edition off World Cup.

Ganguly had set the previous record of 465 runs in the 2003 World Cup, featuring 11 innings and three centuries, with a high score of 111. In contrast, Rohit has now amassed an impressive 503 runs in just nine innings during the current World Cup, including a century and three half-centuries, with a top score of 131.