MI Cape Town beat Paarl Royal to enter maiden SA20 final

Gqeberha: MI Cape Town booked their first-ever appearance in a SA20 final with a clinical 39-run victory over the Paarl Royals in Qualifier 1 at St George’s Park.

Robin Peterson’s team were superior in all facets from the moment they were inserted by Royals skipper David Miller.

The opening batters Ryan Rickelton (44 off 27 balls) and Rassie van der Dussen (40 off 32 balls) laid the platform for the imposing 199/4 with an impressive 87-run opening stand in just 9.2 overs.

The Royals staged a mini-fight back by picking up three wickets for the addition of just six runs to leave MI Cape Town at 91/3.

The momentum, however, swung back in favour of the table-toppers with George Linde smashing three sixes in his 14-ball 26.

With the Royals losing their discipline with a couple of waist-high full tosses that saw Dayyaan Galiem being forced out of the attack, it allowed Dewald Brevis (44 not out off 30 balls) and Delano Potgieter (32 not out off 17 balls) to add 74 runs in the last five overs.

Royals began their run-chase in a positive manner with Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Mitchell Owen taking 21 runs off Trent Boult’s opening over.

Pretorius’s cameo (15 off six balls) was quickly brought to an end by Kagiso Rabada though.

The Royals were unable to build up any momentum from thereon, with only captain David Miller offering up any resistance with a 26-ball 45.

There were further celebrations for MI Cape Town when skipper Rashid Khan became the leading wicket-taker in T20 when he went past West Indian legend Dwayne Bravo when he clean bowled Royals all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.

MI Cape Town now advance straight to the Saturday’s final at the Wanderers, while the Royals will have another opportunity in Thursday’s Qualifier 2 at Centurion.