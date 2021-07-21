Mithali back in No. 1 spot on ICC ODI player rankings

Dubai: India batting star Mithali Raj is back at the top of the ICC women's ODI player rankings, the ninth time she is number one among batters since first occupying the spot more than 16 years ago, after West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor slipped to fifth position.

In Tuesday's weekly update, which takes into account performances in the last three matches of the five-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan that Taylor's side won 3-2, the West Indies captain has lost 30 points after scoring 49 and 21 in the two times she batted.

Taylor who had reclaimed the No. 1 position last week courtesy her unbeaten century in the first match of the series, has also lost her top position among all-rounders to Australia's Ellyse Perry and slipped three places among bowlers after going wicketless in the three matches.

Deandra Dottin (up three places to 25th), Kyshona Knight (up 11 places to 42nd) and Britney Cooper (up 22 places to 81st) are the batters to move up the rankings for the West Indies while off-spinner Anisa Mohammed's six wickets see her advance three places to 23rd among bowlers.

West Indies' Hayley Matthew (up two places to 32nd) and Chinelle Henry (up 14 places to 67th) have also moved up that list.

For Pakistan, Omaima Sohail's scores of 62, 61 and 34 have helped her jump 19 places to a career-best 36th position while Sidra Ameen (up five places to 62nd) and Muneeba Ali (up 20 places to 68th) have made progress among batters.