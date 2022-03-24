  • Menu
MS Dhoni handovers Chennai Super Kings Captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja

The latest buzz is that the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will take the captaincy of master franchise Chennai Super Kings aka CSK.

According to the official statement, MS Dhoni has handover the captaincy to Jadeja. He has been with CSK since 2012, and he will be the third player to Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni, who has been CSK captain since 2008, could be playing his premier league this year, who has already retired from the International Cricket. Dhoni has captained in 204 matches winning 121, losing 82, and one match ended in a no-result.

