MS Dhoni, The Thalaiva Of Indian Cricket

MS Dhoni hung up his boots much to the disappointment of his fans. While the word Thalaiva is associated with Superstar Rajinikanth, the adjective is also synonymous with MS Dhoni in cricket, thanks to his association with Chennai Super Kings.

There was something about the cricketer that made fans look forward to his presence on the field. Whenever he captained the team, there was calm and composure on the field. Dhoni was also known as the cricketer with the mids touch because in no time he managed to reach the top league of legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev.

Dhoni has won several matches for us. And his signature helicopter shots would be missed by his fans. Whenever Dhoni entered the field there were cheers, hoots and thunderous rounds of applause. Besides, Dhoni was one captain who knew how to extract the best from his team with a cool head even when it was a do or die situation. Besides, he knew how to take both bouquets and brickbats in his stride. He was used to handling pressures and never once disappointed fans or his team mates in terms of leading the team.

In fact even fellow cricketers have sang praises of the cricketer. The greatness of MSD was also converted into a celluloid. People who watched the movie couldn't stop going ga ga over the story. Of course the actor who played Dhoni, Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. However, he was one person did full justice to his role with the Dhoni hairstyle.

Here's wishing the Thalaiva of Indian cricket a very happy retirement. Social media is flooded with pictures, videos and wishes to the great cricketer. Let's thank Dhoni for giving us some great cricketing moments.