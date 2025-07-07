MS Dhoni Turns 44: Watch Sweet Cake-Cutting Video That Melted Fans' Hearts

MS Dhoni turned 44 on Monday. He celebrated his birthday in Ranchi with friends. A video from the party went viral on social media.

In the video, Dhoni stood near a birthday cake. He asked if he could cut the cake. After getting a yes, he cut it. Then, he gave cake to everyone. Fans loved his simple and kind nature.

Dhoni is a great cricket captain. Under him, India won the 2007 T20 World Cup. They also won the 2011 ODI World Cup. In 2013, they won the Champions Trophy.

Fans praised Dhoni for being humble and caring. His birthday video made many people smile.

MS Dhoni celebrating his 44th Birthday 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/SYVATE9FUG — ` (@WorshipDhoni) July 7, 2025












