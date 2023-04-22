MS Dhoni's wicketkeeping often goes 'unnoticed', says CSK coach Stephen Fleming

MS Dhoni is a "natural talent" but his work behind the stumps often goes "unnoticed," according to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming.



Dhoni recently claimed the record for most catches as a wicketkeeper in the T20s. He reached the landmark during CSK's latest meeting with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Unfortunate for SRH captain Aiden Makram, who went on to become Dhoni's record catch during an over bowled by Maheesh Theekshana.

"It's natural talent. I don't think he (Dhoni) gets enough credit for his keeping but to be honest he is absolute craftsman, absolute masterclass behind the stumps and often goes unnoticed with all the things he does," Fleming said during the post-match conference on Friday.

At 41, Dhoni has 208 catches to his name in 367 matches in T20s. He surpassed South Africa's Quinton de Kock, who previously held the record with 207 catches.

Out of 293 dismissals as a wicketkeeper in T20Is, Dhoni has 208 catches and 85 stumpings.

Meanwhile, Fleming also revealed that CSK opening batter Devon Conway thinks that he is "out of form" despite giving the team brilliant starts in the powerplay in the ongoing IPL season. The CSK coach pointed out that Conway is skilful and his knocks are doing wonders for the team.

"Conway's batting is what we expect. He thinks that he is out of form but he keeps tuning out runs. His fifty (against SRH) was an absolute clinic to watch. He's really skilful and the other thing is that he's in a good spot and it's the combination with Ruturaj.

"We aren't overly comfortable with the home conditions, keeping in mind we haven't played here for a few years. Things have changed and we are trying to learn as much as we can," the New Zealand coach added.

During CSK's chase of 135 against SRH at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, Conway remained unbeaten on 77 off 57 deliveries, where he struck 12 fours and a six. It was Conway's third half-century in IPL 2023 as he has scored 258 runs in six matches at a strike-rate of 144.13 and an average of 51.60. The BlackCaps batter is fourth in the Orange Cap race this season, behind Faf du Plessis (243 runs), David Warner (285 runs), and Virat Kohli (279 runs).

With eight points from six matches, CSK are currently placed third in the IPL 2023 points table. While they have as many points as the top two teams: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), CSK are below them due to a lower net run-rate.

Dhoni and Co are next scheduled to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday at Eden Gardens.