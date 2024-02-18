Live
- 'Will see after 2024 LS polls', says motormouth JD(U) MLA on Lalu's 'doors open' offer for Nitish
- Trump launches sneaker line after court fined him $355 mn penalty in civil fraud case
- Indian men's team keen to take on Spain in the FIH Hockey Pro League
- Students take to anti-sleep pills in exam season
- Makers of ‘Ganja Shankar’ told to change the film's title
- A new twist to Andhra Pradesh’s capital saga
- PM Modi's poll mantra to BJP leaders: Next 100 days crucial, win every one's trust
- Newly appointed Tadepalligudem DSP meets Kottu Satyanarayana
- Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS visits Akkaya Palli Park
- Alla Nani says development of Dalits can only be achieved through the YCP
Just In
Mustafizur Rahman taken to hospital after blow to head during training session
Bangladesh Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been rushed to the hospital in Chattogram after being hit on his head during a training session with Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Comilla Victorians at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
New Delhi: Bangladesh Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been rushed to the hospital in Chattogram after being hit on his head during a training session with Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Comilla Victorians at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
Mustafizur was positioned close to his bowling mark when he was struck by a shot from Litton Das, who was batting in a nearby net. The left-arm paceman suffered a bleeding injury and was promptly provided with initial medical assistance at the venue before being transported to the hospital for further treatment, according to Cricbuzz.
The incident took place on Sunday morning when Comilla were preparing for their next BPL game against Sylhet Strikers, which is scheduled on Monday.
"During practice a ball hit directly at the left parietal area (head) of Mustafizur Rrahman. There was an open wound at his parietal area and we have worked with compression bandage to stop bleeding and immediately had shifted him to Imperial hospital," Zahidul Islam," the team physio said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.
"After CT scan we are satisfied that he had only external injury. There is no intracranial bleeding. Now surgical team has given him stitches on the open wound," he added.