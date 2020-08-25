New Zealand Cricket close to finalising summer schedule, says David White

Auckland: New Zealand Cricket Chief David White has confirmed that they are close to finalising their summer schedule with the men's team slated to play 37 days of cricket against four touring sides -- West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh.

White told stuff.co.nz that the finishing touches are being applied to a schedule of men's tours by West Indies (three T20Is, two tests), Pakistan (three T20Is, two Tests), Australia (five T20Is) and Bangladesh (three T20Is, three ODIs). New Zealand women's team is also set to separately play Australia (away) and England (at home) in bilateral ODI series this summer. The respective boards have all agreed to play and the schedule is yet to be announced.

"We're getting close now. We're working with member countries, government agencies and venues and MAs (major associations), so we're getting very close (to confirming the schedule). It's all looking positive," White said on Monday.

Meanwhile, logistics planning is underway to facilitate the first of the men's series against West Indies.

White further said that a facility was available where cricketers could train whilst undergoing the mandatory 14-day lockdown on arrival. "We're working through that with the government, within their regulations, but teams will have the ability to train as well," he said.

Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner and Jimmy Neesham are all bound for the Indian Premier League scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 19 until November 10. They all will need to undergo a fortnight's quarantine on return, which means the first men's international, a T20I, can be played in the final week of November at the earliest.

"Our guys will play the whole IPL, jump on a plane and come home, quarantine and get ready for the West Indies," White said.

"The West Indies will probably arrive in two waves, the first prior to the IPL finishing and the second wave of those who are involved in the IPL finals," he added.

It will be New Zealand's first international since March when their tour of Australia was abandoned after the first ODI in Sydney due to the COVID-19 pandemic.