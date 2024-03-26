Live
New Zealand's Luke Ronchi in talks for Pakistan head coach's role: Reports
The Pakistan Cricket Board is in talks with former New Zealand player Luke Ronchi to take over as head coach of their senior men's team, according to reports in Pakistan on Tuesday.
According to multiple reports, the PCB has reached out to the former Black Caps wicketkeeper-batter Ronchi to fill the vacancy caused by the departure of previous coaches, including Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn, and Andrew Puttick, who were transferred to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Ronchi is currently serving as batting coach of the New Zealand senior men's team.
Ronchi, 42, has represented both Australia and New Zealand. He has played 4 Tests, 85 ODIs, and 33 T20Is for the New Zealand team. He has also played league cricket in several countries appearing for Guyana Amazon Warriors, Islamabad United, Mumbai Indians, and Perth Scorchers.
The PCB had to turn to Ronchi after talks with Australian allrounder Shane Watson did not materialise. Before that the PCB had considered Mike Hesson, and Darren Sammy for the post.
The reports claimed that Watson cited his existing coaching and commentary commitments, while Sammy mentioned his contractual obligations with the West Indies board. This is the second time that the PCB has approached Ronchi, having previously been turned down for a similar offer.