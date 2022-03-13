Pakistan, Bangladesh keen to get first points on table

Hamilton: Both Pakistan and Bangladesh will be looking to open their account on the points table when the two bottom-placed teams clash in the ICC Women's World Cup at the Seddon Park here on Monday.

Of the eight teams competing in the tournament, Pakistan, Bangladesh and defending champions England are the only sides which have not tasted a win so far. Pakistan, though, have played three games compared to two each by England and Bangladesh.

Come Monday, one of the two teams will have points on the board, and whoever does will have its hopes of finishing in the top-four of the tournament's group stage alive. The top four teams will make it to the semifinals.

Bismah Maroof's Pakistan ran South Africa close in Mount Maunganui the last time around, putting in an improved showing from the heavy defeats to India and Australia they suffered earlier in the group stage.

Maroof said the loss to the Proteas showed the importance of winning the "key moments".

On the other hand, their opponents on Monday, Bangladesh, have had a week to wait between matches after early defeats to South Africa and New Zealand. Bangladesh will be looking for a positive performance after going winless since arriving in New Zealand, having also lost both their warm-up games.