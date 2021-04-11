Pant steals Dhoni's cool

Mumbai: Openers Prithvi Shaw (72) and Shikhar Dhawan (85) helped Delhi Capitals chase down the victory target in 18.4 overs to clinch an easy seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. DC scored 190 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Earlier, Sam Curran hammered 34 off 15 balls at the back-end of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) innings, including thrashing his older brother Tom for 16 runs in three balls in the 19th over, to help the men in yellow reach 188/7 in their 20 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC).

The two sides are playing their first match of the IPL 2021 season.

The CSK innings was a roller-coaster as they began by losing two early wickets against a DC pace attack that missed the services of acclaimed internationals Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje (under quarantine), Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma (injury).

Faf du Plessis was out leg-before to pace bowler Avesh Khan while Ruturaj Gaikwad was caught in slips off the bowling of Chris Woakes.

Moeen Ali (36 off 24 balls) and Suresh Raina (54 off 36 balls) then resurrected the innings with a 53-run partnership for the third wicket with the former going after R Ashwin, hitting him for two successive sixes.