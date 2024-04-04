Rabada impressed with Mayank's pace, accuracy

New Delhi: Immensely impressed by Mayank Yadav's raw speed and accuracy, South Africa and Punjab Kings pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada sees the fast bowling sensation as a "potential pick" in India's squad for the T20 World Cup. The 21-year-old from Delhi has been pushing the speed barrier with every game and on Tuesday night, bowled a 156.7 kmph thunderbolt against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It was his second straight man of the match performance in his debut season, leading Lucknow Super Giants to a convincing win.

Rabada's team Punjab Kings was at the receiving end of Mayank's barrage of short-pitched deliveries last week when the debutant struck thrice with his rattling pace. One of the best pacers in the game, the South African also spoke about Mayank's remarkable accuracy. "He has got something that you cannot buy and that is raw pace. That is what exactly he is exploiting and exploiting it extremely well," Rabada told PTI in an interview.

The 28-year-old also feels the two bouncer per over rule that has been introduced in IPL this season should also make its way to the highest level. "I don't see why not, it balances the game more. As you have seen there have been whole lot of runs scored, wickets are better. It makes the game more interesting," he opined.

Mayank , at the very onset, received golden advice from his illustrious Delhi senior Ishant Sharma -- never compromise on speed to acquire other skills. India's newest pace sensation, during his conversation, with 'Jio Cinema' spoke about the tips he got from Ishant, a veteran of 100-plus Tests and another senior pacer Navdeep Saini.

"All the bowlers I spoke to in Delhi, Ishant bhai and Saini bhai, they all told me that even if I wanted to try anything new, I should play around my speed. "If I want to add a new skill, it should be around my speed and that I don't need to add any skills that could compromise my speed," said Mayank