Rabada's ban triggers dispute ahead of 4th Test

Port Elizabeth : Kagiso Rabada was criticised by former West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding and ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Friday amid heated debate over the decision to ban him from the fourth and final Test against England.

The South Africa fast bowler pleaded guilty to a level one breach of the International Cricket Council's code of conduct because of the way he celebrated the dismissal of England captain Joe Root during the first day of the third Test at St George's Park on Thursday.

He was fined 15 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point.

As it was his fourth demerit point in a 24-month period he incurred an automatic one-match ban, ruling him out of next week's fourth Test in Johannesburg.

After bowling Root, Rabada charged down the pitch before celebrating with fists clenched almost within touching distance of the England captain.