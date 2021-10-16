Rahul Dravid set to replace Ravi Shastri as India's head coach: Reports

Former India captain Rahul Dravid is reportedly set to replace Ravi Shastri as the next head coach of the Indian national team.



Dravid has had discussions with his former teammate and current chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah. Dravid, who is the current Director of Cricket Operations at National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru, has agreed to a two-year contract, according to reports.

Dravid's tenure will go underway after India's campaign at the T20 World Cup, which begins on Sunday (Oct. 17) and is being co-hosted by Oman and the UAE.

Virat Kohli's Team India is set to kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on Oct. 24. The final of the tournament is scheduled to be played on Nov. 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The reports have also claimed that former fast bowler Paras Mhambrey is set to succeed Bharat Arun as India's bowling coach while Vikram Rathour will continue as the team's batting coach.

Ever since it became official that Shastri won't continue as India's head coach post the T20 World Cup, the BCCI has been trying to convince Dravid to take over. However, the former Karnataka batsman had been firm about continuing at NCA.

Back in August, when the BCCI advertised for the NCA chief's role after Dravid's contract had ended, the latter re-applied for the position, ending rumours regarding his chances of succeeding Shastri as India's head coach.

Once the other candidates on the BCCI's wishlist turning down the offer, the Indian cricket board was forced to go back to Dravid, who now is believed to have finally come on board.

The BCCI will hire a new person for Dravid's role at NCA at a lesser salary as the Indian board believes it is only fitting if the former India captain takes over the senior men's team.

Dravid has coached the India A and Under-19 teams, leading the latter to a U-19 World Cup title in 2018. Earlier this year, when Shastri traveled with Kohli and Co to the UK for the five-match Test series, Dravid was head coach of the Indian team captained by Shikhar Dhawan for the tour of Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Kohli had announced that he will be stepping down as the Indian T20I captain after the upcoming T20 World Cup.