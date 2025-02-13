Live
Just In
RCB Names Rajat Patidar as New Captain for IPL 2025
RCB announces Rajat Patidar as their new captain for IPL 2025. Patidar, known for his leadership with Madhya Pradesh, takes over from Faf du Plessis. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis offer their support for Patidar’s captaincy.
RCB has named Rajat Patidar as their new captain for IPL 2025. The announcement was made on February 13 in Bengaluru. Patidar, 31, has shown strong leadership skills. He led Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
His team reached the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but lost to Mumbai. Patidar scored 428 runs in 10 matches in the tournament, with a strike rate of 186.08.
Virat Kohli, RCB’s former captain, congratulated Patidar and promised full support. Kohli encouraged the team and fans to back Patidar. Former captain Faf du Plessis also passed on the leadership, wishing him the best.
Earlier RCB Captains:
- Rahul Dravid (2008)
- Kevin Pietersen (2009)
- Anil Kumble (2009-2010)
- Daniel Vettori (2011-2012)
- Virat Kohli (2011-2023)
- Shane Watson (2017)
- Faf du Plessis (2022-2024)
Squad for IPL 2025:
Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Lungi Ngidi, Swastik Chikkara, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.