Resurgent KKR face struggling RR

A resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders will look for their third victory in a row in their fight for survival when they face a struggling Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Thursday. Facing must-win scenarios, the two-time champions showed tremendous resilience to bounce back into reckoning after their wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, both in dramatic last-ball finishes. The wins have not only boosted their sagging morale but also taken the side to sixth place from eighth on the points table.



As things stand, four teams including KKR and Rajasthan Royals, are locked on 10 points in a mid-table traffic rush for the playoffs. RR may be ahead on net run rate (NRR) but the equation could change quickly if KKR continue their winning run, as a victory for either side will take them into the top-four. While KKR are high on confidence after two thrilling wins, the Royals -- last season’s runners-up -- would be at their lowest ebb after three defeats.

The Royals had posted 200-plus totals but were done in by some baffling strategies in two of their three losses, which has led to a must-win scenario for them as well. In terms of key battles and team strategies, KKR would once again rely on Varun Chakravarthy, who has been the central character in both their previous wins. Having defended nine runs in the last over against SRH, Chakravarthy’s 3/26 made all the difference against Punjab Kings. At a time when their seasoned slow bowler Sunil Narine is finding it difficult to get wickets, Chakravarthy has emerged as KKR’s spin spearhead with 17 wickets so far this season.

While KKR’s think-tank refuses to give up on Narine who has just one wicket in the last eight matches, it’s Chakravarthy’s four overs which would again be crucial.