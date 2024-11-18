Rizwan Rested for Final T20I: Agha to Lead Pakistan in Hobart

Rizwan, who was appointed as Pakistan's white-ball captain after Babar Azam’s resignation last month, got off to a strong start in his new role.

Under his leadership, Pakistan secured their first-ever ODI series win in Australia in 22 years. The wicketkeeper-batsman contributed with 74 runs across two innings.

Rizwan also captained Pakistan in the first two T20Is against Australia, played in Brisbane and Sydney. However, the hosts won both matches.

In the second T20I, Rizwan’s inability to accelerate his innings became a topic of discussion. Despite Australia posting 147-9, Rizwan struggled to find rhythm, scoring just 16 runs off 26 balls with a strike rate of 61.54 at the top of the order.

Usman Khan (52 in 38 balls) and Irfan Khan (37 in 28 balls) tried to lead Pakistan’s chase, but the team fell short by 13 runs.

While the official reason for Rizwan’s absence from the final T20I is not yet confirmed, reports suggest he has been rested for the game.

In Rizwan’s place, Agha, who has never captained the national team, will take charge for the final match. Haseebullah will replace Rizwan in the playing XI, and all-rounder Jahandad Khan will make his international debut.

Agha will become Pakistan’s fourth T20I captain this year. Shaheen Afridi initially led the team against New Zealand, followed by Babar Azam, who was reinstated before resigning last month. Rizwan then took over for the Australia series.

