Rohit Sharma to Attend Champions Trophy Opening Ceremony in Pakistan

India will play its Champions Trophy matches at a neutral venue, but the Indian team captain is expected to visit Pakistan for the opening ceremony. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning a grand event, marking the return of the prestigious Champions Trophy after an eight-year break.

The opening ceremony is tentatively scheduled for February 16 or 17, 2025, depending on the warm-up match schedule. All team captains are expected to attend, as is customary for ICC events.

The Champions Trophy 2025, starting on February 19, will be Pakistan’s first major ICC tournament as hosts since the 1996 Cricket World Cup, which it co-hosted with India and Sri Lanka. Most matches will be held in Pakistan, but India’s group games and the first semi-final will take place in Dubai. If India reaches the final, it will also be held in Dubai; otherwise, Lahore will host the final.

The tournament will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, and hosts Pakistan.

The event begins with Pakistan facing New Zealand in Karachi, while the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan match is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.

Due to strained political relations, India and Pakistan only compete in international events like the World Cup and Asia Cup. The two teams last met in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in New York.