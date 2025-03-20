'Rs 3 cr each for 15 players, head coach': BCCI secy outlines distribution of Rs 58 crore reward for CT win

New Delhi: From the Rs 58 crore cash reward announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the 2025 Champions Trophy winning team, Rs 3 crore each will go to the 15 players and head coach Gautam Gambhir, said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to IANS.

Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, India dominated the eight-team tournament – winning over Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand to top Group A. They eventually beat Australia by four wickets in the semi-final before winning the final against New Zealand and lift their third Champions Trophy title at the Dubai International Stadium on March 9.

The prize money break-up for the players also extends to Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar, who didn’t get to play a single game in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"The 15-member India squad who won the 2025 Champions Trophy will get Rs 3 crore each. Head coach Gautam Gambhir will get Rs 3 crore,” said Saikia to IANS on Thursday.

Saikia added that the rest of the coaching group — batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, fielding coach T Dilip, as well as support staff members like physiotherapists Kamlesh Jain and Yogesh Parmar, team doctor Aditya Daftary, throwdown specialists Raghavindraa Dvgi, Nuwan Udeneke and Dayanand Garani, masseurs Chetan Kumar, Rajeev Kumar and Arun Kanade, and strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai will get Rs 50 lakhs each.

Saikia also said the rest of the BCCI officials attached to the Indian team during the tournament – like video analyst Hari Prasad Mohan, liaison officer and media managers - will be rewarded too.

“The rest of the BCCI officials like the media manager and liaison officer will get Rs 25 lakhs each,” he added.

The BCCI secretary also informed that chief selector Ajit Agarkar will get Rs 30 lakhs, while the rest of the committee members - Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, S Sharath and Shiv Sunder Das - will receive Rs 25 lakhs each.

Saikia further revealed the prize money given by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to the champion Indian team, which is approximately Rs 19.45 crore, has been given only to the players, and each of the squad members is getting Rs 1,43,58,000 crore from it.

“The BCCI is proud to honour the players and support staff with this well-deserved reward. Their dominance in world cricket is a result of years of hard work and strategic execution. This victory has justified India’s top ranking in white-ball cricket, and we are sure the team will continue to excel in the years to come.

“The dedication and commitment shown by the players have set a new benchmark, and we are confident that Indian cricket will keep raising the bar on the global stage," Saikia had said in the BCCI statement issued on Thursday.



