Sai Sudarshan to play for Surrey in County Championship

Indian and Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudarshan will resume his county stint with Surrey after a packed Indian Premier League and Indian domestic commitments.

The 22-year-old southpaw played two County Championship matches for Surrey and scored 116 runs in two matches, including a half-century, and guided his club to win their 22nd County Championship title.



The club, in a statement, announced that it is pleased to have the Indian batter back in their ranks. Former England captain and Surrey’s Director of Cricket, Alec Stewart, said Sudarshan showed glimpses of form in the two matches for Surrey. “We saw how good a player Sai is last year, and we’re pleased to welcome him back into the group, where he fitted in perfectly,” Stewart sSudarshan said he was excited to represent Surrey again and added that he loved spending time with the club last year. “I am so excited to represent Surrey again. I loved my time with the group last year and want to do my best to help the club achieve more success,” he said, in a statement.

Sudarshan will play at the Kia Oval, the home of Surrey Cricket Club, and added that it is an incredible place to play cricket. “The Kia Oval is an incredible place to play cricket, and I can’t wait to get back out there wearing the Three Feathers,” he added.



The Chennai-based batter, who played for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, finished as the highest run-scorer for his franchise. He scored 527 runs in 12 matches and scored one century and two half-centuries. His attacking prowess, his timing and his ability to accelerate the scoring grabbed eyeballs in the IPL.



Sudarshan got an India call-up and made his debut against South Africa last year and scored 127 runs in three matches.



He is a force to reckon with in first class cricket in the Indian domestic circuit having amassed 1,118 runs in 29 innings.



Surrey are currently placed atop the South Division table. Sudharsan’s first match in the next season would be against Essex at the Kia Oval on July 1.

