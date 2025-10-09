Shami Speaks Out on Australia ODI Omission, Settles Gill vs Rohit Captaincy Debate

Mohammed Shami has not played international cricket for a lengthy period of. Shami has not played international cricket for a long time.

Fast bowler is playing for Bengal in the IPL and also in domestic cricket for Bengal but hasn't been selected for India's forthcoming Mohammed Shami Australia ODIs that will begin on the 19th of October. Shami has spoken about it in an interview recently.

“There have been a lot of memes and rumours about my non-selection for the India vs Australia cricket 2025. I want to make it clear that selection is not completely in my hands. Selection committee, coach and captain have a role. If they think I am ready, they will select me. If they think I am not, that is their decision. I am fully fit and have been training every day,” Shami told reporters on his YouTube channel.

Shami interview, “My fitness is not a problem. I am working towards getting better because that is one thing when you are away from the game- you need to be motivated. I played the Duleep Trophy, felt good, bowled 35 overs. I had rhythm, so my fitness is not an issue at all.”

Shami captaincy debate: Mohammed Shami was also asked about India’s ODI captaincy which Rohit Sharma has relinquished and Shubman Gill vs Rohit Sharma has been given charge.

“There have been a lot of memes over this question. I have no issue or reason to object to anything. ODI squad controversy lies with the BCCI, selectors, and the coaches. Shubman had captained India in England and also captains the Gujarat Titans so he has the experience. He needs to take the responsibility, so I don’t see an issue. Someone had to do the job and the BCCI thought Shubman Gill should do it so we have to respect it,” said Shami.

He further said, “Captaincy should not be a big question in our minds. It’s not something that we have control over. I don’t think it matters much. One person is leading today, another tomorrow. It’s always going to happen.”