Siraj pens emotional farewell letter to ‘superhero’ Virat Kohli

India pacer Mohammed Siraj took to social media to congratulate his ‘superhero’ after India batter Virat Kohli called curtains to his glorious time in Test cricket.

Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011, announced his retirement from red-ball cricket on Monday through a social media post. He finished his Test career with 9230 runs in 123 matches at an impressive average of 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

Siraj made his Test debut during India’s historic win at the 2020 Border Gavaskar Trophy. Although Kohli was the captain of the side heading into the series, he was forced to fly back to India for the birth of his first child which resulted in Siraj getting his debut cap by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane during the second Test at Melbourne.

“To my superhero, Congratulations on this wonderful career you had in test cricket. Your legacy will stay forever. You have inspired generations of cricketers like me and will continue to do so with your achievements and how you have carried yourself bhaiya.

“Dressing room won’t be the same without you. Thank you for always backing me and motivating me to do well. Wish you the best. King @virat.kohli Bhaiya,” posted Siraj on Instagram.

India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul made his debut during India’s tour of Australia in 2014 in the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in what turned out to be Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s final game as India’s Test captain. Rahul, who was only able to score five runs across both innings, had a front row seat to Kohli’s most fruitful innings in Down Under as he scored a fabulous 169.

Kohli’s tenure as India’s most successful captain in the next game, which saw him win 40 of his 68 games at the helm, during the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Rahul stated he will ‘miss the arm around the shoulder.’

“What a journey it's been. Watching you give everything in whites was a privilege. More than the numbers, it's your passion, discipline, and love for the game that will stay with us. Grateful for the memories, guidance and friendship. I'll miss the arm around the shoulder, slip banter, and long dinner chats. Lots of love, see u soon, bro,” posted Rahul.