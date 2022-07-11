SL vs AUS: Didn't grab chances in last couple of days, says Pat Cummins after Australia lose 2nd Test

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has said his side "didn't grab" chances in the last couple of days after their loss in the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka thumped Australia by an innings and 39 runs to draw the two-match series 1-1 after the hosts lost the opening game. Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya bagged the Player of the Match on his Test debut as the Sri Lankan bagged 12 wickets, with six wickets in each of Australia's innings.

In Australia's second innings, the 30-year-old Jayasuriya claimed the important wickets of Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschangne, and Cameron Green, before dismissing two tail-enders Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Swepson.

"Probably got ourselves into a position where 400-plus in the first innings was achievable. Had chances in the last couple of days, but didn't grab them. These are the tours when you learn heaps. Think we can go home pretty pleased. Huge thank you for the love and the kind of hosts you've been to our team. We've had a great five weeks here. We can't wait to get back," said Cummins, who lost his first Test as Australia's captain.

The defeat in the second Test at Galle International Stadium also marked Australia's first loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 cycle.

Jayasuriya finished the game with the best figures registered by a Sri Lanka bowler on Test debut – 12 for 177. It was also overall the fourth-best figures on Test debut.

Karunaratne: Prabath knew from the beginning he would be key

Meanwhile, Dinesh Chandimal, who has been a part of Sri Lanka's Test set-up since 2011, recorded his maiden Test double that helped the hosts to score over 500 runs and earn a sufficient lead on Day 4. The former Sri Lankan skipper remained unbeaten at 206 off 326 deliveries.

"In the first match, we couldn't do much. We were focussing on getting a big one, all batters put their hands up and got a big total in the first innings. We knew it was going to be a good wicket for a couple of days. Chandimal got 200, others supported well. The first one spun a lot, that's why we had to do something else," Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne said after his side's win on Monday.



"Here we had to play normal cricket. Could've been 2-0, but the boys bounced back hard. Debutants did an amazing job. Prabath - knew from the beginning he will be key. It's a confidence boost for the Pakistan series. Just want to play the basics and our heart out," the opening batsman added.