Sourav Ganguly 'stable' after undergoing another angioplasty, under close observation

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is reportedly stable after undergoing angioplasty and he is currently under close observation, according to a medical bulletin from Apollo Gleneagles Hospital on Thursday.

"Dr. Aftab Khan and the team comprising Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Dr. Devi Shetty, Dr. Ajit Desai, Dr. Saroj Mondal, and Dr. Saptarshi Basu successfully performed angioplasty on Sourav Ganguly on January 28, 2021, and two stents were placed. The procedure was uneventful. Ganguly is stable and under close observation," the medical bulletin read further.

It was for the second time this month Ganguly was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain earlier this week. Ganguly was being monitored at the private hospital and the decision to implant two more stents was taken after examining his medical reports. A series of tests was conducted on Wednesday to assess Ganguly's cardiac condition.

Earlier on Thursday, after monitoring Ganguly's heath, the doctors had confirmed the situation was not alarming. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to social media on Thursday to convey that the doctors and family members have assured the former skipper was doing fine after the medical procedure.

"Got an update on the health of @SGanguly99 Sourav Ganguly, President Board of Control for Cricket in India @BCCI under treatment at Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. As per doctors and family members, his condition is fine. Wishing Dada speedy recovery and early return to normalcy," Dhankhar said in a tweet.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid a visit to the Kolkata hospital and checked on Ganguly's health on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the BCCI chief was diagnosed with three blocked arteries and as a result, he had a stent implanted in his right coronary artery in the Woodlands hospital, where he had spent five days before he was discharged by the doctors who had termed him clinically fit on Jan. 7.

After getting discharged, the former Indian skipper had thanked the medical team of Woodlands Hospital for looking after him and doing the needful procedures. "I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly had told reporters.