Southee admits uncertainty over being NZ’s Test captain on subcontinent tours after 2-0 loss to Australia

Christchurch : New Zealand’s Test captain Tim Southee has admitted uncertainty over leading the team in the longer format when they face Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and India later in this year.

In chasing 279, Australia were in huge trouble at 34/4, which became 80/5 on day four. Mitchell Marsh (80) and Alex Carey (98 not out) put together a match-defining stand of 140 in 29 overs, followed by captain Pat Cummins striking 32 not out to complete a remarkable chase for Australia, which extended New Zealand’s 31-year drought of winning a Test over the visitors’ at home.

"We'll see. Obviously, you go to Asia, the make-up of the side changes slightly with spin becoming the main threat in that part of the world. But we'll see when we get there. We'll deal with this tonight and look to move forward to what's to come," said Southee after the match.

At the same time, he appreciated the Carey-Marsh partnership and rued the missed opportunity of winning a Test match against Australia. "The partnership with Mitch Marsh and Alex Carey sort of broke the back of our attack, but then a great little exciting end to the day. When you are playing the No. 1 side in the world you need to go that little bit further. But a great Test match…ebbed and flowed throughout the whole match."

Southee denied blaming New Zealand's fielding as a reason for the Test series loss. The hosts lost big catches in Wellington, while Rachin Ravindra dropped Marsh at 28 in the second over of day four’s play. It became a costly drop as Marsh went on to make a match-winning 80.

"Guys don't mean to drop catches. Everyone works hard on the fielding. Obviously that one went down early in the day. But if we take that then we don't get the wicket the next ball and who's to say Head doesn't go on and have an innings like Marsh. You look back on a number of things. But the guys work hard on their fielding.

Southee signed off by quashing New Zealand had a mental block when facing Australia in Tests. "I'm not too sure. They're a tough side to beat, not only in Australia, but when they travel as well. I think when you play the best you've got to be at your best for those periods, that little bit longer.

"We had moments through both Test matches where we could have been a little bit better at times and then things could have been slightly different. But it was just another great Test and there's been plenty of those over the last few years."