SRH vs KKR: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jason Roy to miss at least two games in IPL 2021

England's explosive opener Jason Roy, who is a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), arrived in Chennai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Saturday.

SRH begin their IPL 2021 campaign on Sunday (April 11) but Roy won't be available for the fixture as he is currently undergoing a mandatory seven-day quarantine, as per the SOPs provided by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He will miss at least two matches in the ongoing 14th edition of the tournament.

"Jason Roy2 has arrived. Squad complete for #IPL2021," tweeted SRH on Saturday. After Mitchell Marsh pulled out of IPL 2021, SRH signed Roy as his replacement at a fee of INR 2 crore.









SRH's opening fixture of the IPL 2021 is against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday.

KKR have a 12-7 lead in the head-to-head against SRH in the T20 league. Even last season, SRH had lost both their group games to Kolkata. After a roller-coaster first half in the UAE in the IPL 2020, SRH picked up their game to win five out of their last six matches to qualify for the playoffs.

Over the years, SRH have been heavily dependent on their captain David Warner, who has time and again delivered for his Orange Army. Warner moved from Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) to SRH in 2014 and has scored 500 or more runs in each of his seasons for SRH. Out of his aggregate of 5,254 runs in the IPL, 3,819 runs have come in the Orange jersey.

Even last year, Warner struck four half-centuries as he top-scored for SRH with 548 runs in 16 matches. He finished as the third leading run-scorer in the UAE edition in 2020, behind leader KL Rahul (670 runs) and his former SRH teammate Shikhar Dhawan (618 runs).

Moreover, SRH captain Warner has a great record against KKR, having scored 616 runs against the Kolkata team over the years in the IPL.









On the eve of SRH's opening game of the IPL 2021, their star spinner Rashid Khan shared a few pictures from training as a build up to the big game on Sunday. "All ready for tomorrow's game. #OrangerArmyOrNothing," wrote Rashid along with the photos.