SRH win toss, choose to bat against KKR

Dubai: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday became the first team to choose to bat on winning the toss in the IPL, against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. SRH captain David Warner felt that the conditions would remain the more or less the same throughout the match.

Both sides have made changes to their playing XIs. Warner said that Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and Wriddhiman Saha come in for Mitchell Marsh and Vijay Shankar respectively. Khaleel Ahmed will also play in place of Sandeep Sharma.

For KKR, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun CV replace Sandeep Warrier and Nikhil Naik respectively.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (captain, wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

SunRisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), David Warner (captain), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan