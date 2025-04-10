Sudharsan stars in Guj Titans big win

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs in their Indian Premier League match at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday .

Chasing 218 for a win, the Royals were all out for 159 in 19.2 overs. Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for RR with a 32-ball 52 while captain Sanju Samson chipped in with a 28-ball 41. Earlier, B. Sai Sudharsan continued his outstanding run in the IPL 2025 by making a majestic 82 and propelled Gujarat Titans to a massive 217/6 in 20 overs .

On a red-soil pitch, Sudharsan mixed inventiveness, timing, and placement in equal measure to enthrall everyone in his 53-ball stay at the crease, laced with eight fours and three sixes in front of and behind the square. He also shared stands of 80 and 62 with Jos Buttler and Shahrukh Khan, who made 36 each. Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan smashed brilliant cameos at the end to take the Gujarat Titans (GT) to a solid total.

After electing to bowl first, Jofra Archer was fast and furious in his spell, including even clocking 152.3 kmph. Luckily, Sudharsan got a top edge on the pull, before blasting Fazalhaq Farooqi through the square boundary on the off-side for two boundaries. But Archer struck when he got a 148 kmph scorcher to castle Shubman Gill through the gate for two.

Buttler countered Archer’s fire by driving him through cover for four before Sudharsan was at his inventive best in ramping Farooqi and lapping Tushar Deshpande for two sixes. Sudharsan wowed everyone with his timing and placement by unfurling a straight drive and a late cut off Deshpande for two boundaries, as GT closed power-play at 56/1. Buttler’s sublime run continued when he scooped and pulled Farooqi for back-to-back boundaries, before unleashing a backfoot drive and hitting over Maheesh Theekshana’s head for the same result. After slog-sweeping Theekshana for four, Sudharsan got his fifty in 32 balls, though the off-spinner had Buttler trapped lbw for 36 while trying to pull.