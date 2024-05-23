T20 World Cup: Asian teams, particularly India, are favourites for trophy, says Tillakaratne Dilshan

New Delhi: With the T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to be held in the USA and Caribbean islands, the spin-friendly West Indies tracks might favour the spinners and the latter can dominate over the batters, says former Sri Lankan cricketer Tillakaratne Dilshan. Dilshan said that with tracks helping spinners, “Asian continent teams are most favourite to lift the iconic trophy.”

The West Indies will be co-hosting the upcoming T20 World Cup with the United States of America (USA), and with spin-friendly pitches, it will be a paradise for the spinners.

India have picked four spinners in their 15-member squad as Yuzvendra Chahal makes a comeback to the national team after July 2023. The experienced Ravindra Jadeja and the in-form Kuldeep Yadav will be looking to bolster their performance for the team. The same is the case with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, who have also named four spinners in their squads.

“The Asian teams have the best chance to win the upcoming T20 World Cup with Caribbean conditions favouring the spinners. The Indian team is the favourite to lift the trophy with the form they are in, their spinners have dominated the IPL and they will look to continue their form in the World Cup too," he said.

"With the changing conditions, they can pick options available for them. I feel two wrist spinners and a left-arm spinner will be the best combination for the Indian team,” Tillakaratne Dilshan told IANS on the sidelines of the launch of the inaugural edition of the Legends Intercontinental T-20 League.

Dilshan also analysed the Sri Lanka squad and showed confidence in the team, hoping the team will bring back the glory of 2014 when Sri Lanka lifted the T20 World Cup trophy, beating India by six wickets in Mirpur.

“Sri Lanka also have good spinners and the squad looks quite dominating so yes, I hope they can bring back the 2014 glory,” said Dilshan.

When asked about Sri Lanka bowler Matheesha Pathirana, who was ruled out of IPL 2024 due to a hamstring injury Dilshan said the bowler is fine and preparing for the T20 World Cup.

“It was just a minor injury, he is doing fine in Sri Lanka National Academy and preparing for the T20 WC, He is our best bowler and we want him to perform for the team.”