T20 World Cup: India disappointed to not win an ICC trophy in 9 years, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has said India are certainly disappointed to not have won an ICC title in over nine years and will do everything possible to change that.



The Indian skipper's comments came on Saturday ahead of his side's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign opener against Pakistan. The arch-rivals are scheduled to face off against each other on Sunday (Oct. 23) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Last year, India, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, failed to even make it to the semi-final. Speaking about that, Rohit said that a lot of work has gone into calculating what went wrong and what could be done to correct the mistakes. On being asked if it was an added pressure to change India's run in ICC tournaments, Rohit said it was not but it surely was a challenge.

"It's not a pressure as such, but it is a challenge for us to come out on top in ICC tournaments. The opportunity always comes and we have the opportunity now to focus on getting certain things right. It is a challenge since we have not won an ICC trophy in nine years and we are certainly a little disappointed in that this tournament gives us a chance to change that. We will take it one game at a time," Rohit explained.

The 2013 Champions Trophy triumph was India's last ICC trophy. After that, India have reached a few finals in ICC tournaments but have not managed to cross the line.

India have fared well under Rohit's captaincy, winning 35 games out of 45. However, the Men in Blue failed to win the Asia Cup 2022, where they were beaten by Sri Lanka and before that by Pakistan in the Super-4 stages.

"We obviously had a good run, we wanted to change a lot of things and wanted to address what went wrong. We have managed to get some of those right, and we are in a pretty good position," said Rohit about India's growth since the 2021 T20 World Cup.

India had an adequate amount of practice on the Australian soil ahead of the T20 World Cup, which began Down Under on Oct. 16. Rohit and Co played two warm-up games against Western Australia XI in Perth and one each against Australia and New Zealand at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Melbourne, the location of the India-Pakistan fixture, possess the threat of rain. However, the city's weather is world renowned for its unpredictability and one has to wait and watch if India vs Pakistan will get its full 40 overs or not.



India and Pakistan are a part of Team 2 in the Super 12s round, along with Bangladesh, Netherlands, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.