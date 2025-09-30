  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports > Cricket

Team India Cricket Schedule Oct–Dec 2025: West Indies & South Africa Tours

Team India Cricket Schedule Oct–Dec 2025: West Indies & South Africa Tours
x

Team India Cricket Schedule Oct–Dec 2025: West Indies & South Africa Tours

Highlights

After winning the Asia Cup, Team India will play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20s against West Indies in October, followed by two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20s at home against South Africa from November to December 2025.

After winning the Asia Cup, Team India will play a busy few months of cricket. They have matches in Australia against West Indies in October, followed by a home series against South Africa in November and December. Here’s the full schedule:

First Half – October (West Indies Tour in Australia)

Tests:

  • 1st Test: Oct 2–6, Ahmedabad, 9:30 am IST
  • 2nd Test: Oct 10–14, Kolkata, 9:30 am IST

ODIs:

  • 1st ODI: Oct 19, Perth, 1:30 pm IST
  • 2nd ODI: Oct 23, Adelaide, 1:30 pm IST
  • 3rd ODI: Oct 25, Sydney, 1:30 pm IST

T20 Series (Oct 29–Nov 8)

  • 1st T20: Manuka Oval
  • 2nd T20: Melbourne
  • 3rd T20: Hobart
  • 4th T20: Gold Coast
  • 5th T20: Brisbane

Second Half – Nov–Dec (South Africa Tour in India)

Tests:

  • 1st Test: Nov 14–18, New Delhi, 9:30 am IST
  • 2nd Test: Nov 22–26, Guwahati, 9:30 am IST

ODIs:

  • 1st ODI: Nov 30, Ranchi, 1:30 pm IST
  • 2nd ODI: Dec 3, Raipur, 1:30 pm IST
  • 3rd ODI: Dec 6, Visakhapatnam, 1:30 pm IST

T20s (Dec 9–19)

  • 1st T20: Cuttack, Dec 9, 7:00 pm IST
  • 2nd T20: New Chandigarh, Dec 11, 7:00 pm IST
  • 3rd T20: Dharamsala, Dec 14, 7:00 pm IST
  • 4th T20: Lucknow, Dec 17, 7:00 pm IST
  • 5th T20: Ahmedabad, Dec 19, 7:00 pm IST
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick