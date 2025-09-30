Team India Cricket Schedule Oct–Dec 2025: West Indies & South Africa Tours

After winning the Asia Cup, Team India will play a busy few months of cricket. They have matches in Australia against West Indies in October, followed by a home series against South Africa in November and December. Here’s the full schedule:

First Half – October (West Indies Tour in Australia)

Tests:

1st Test: Oct 2–6, Ahmedabad, 9:30 am IST

2nd Test: Oct 10–14, Kolkata, 9:30 am IST

ODIs:

1st ODI: Oct 19, Perth, 1:30 pm IST

2nd ODI: Oct 23, Adelaide, 1:30 pm IST

3rd ODI: Oct 25, Sydney, 1:30 pm IST

T20 Series (Oct 29–Nov 8)

1st T20: Manuka Oval

2nd T20: Melbourne

3rd T20: Hobart

4th T20: Gold Coast

5th T20: Brisbane

Second Half – Nov–Dec (South Africa Tour in India)

Tests:

1st Test: Nov 14–18, New Delhi, 9:30 am IST

2nd Test: Nov 22–26, Guwahati, 9:30 am IST

ODIs:

1st ODI: Nov 30, Ranchi, 1:30 pm IST

2nd ODI: Dec 3, Raipur, 1:30 pm IST

3rd ODI: Dec 6, Visakhapatnam, 1:30 pm IST

T20s (Dec 9–19)