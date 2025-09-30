Live
Team India Cricket Schedule Oct–Dec 2025: West Indies & South Africa Tours
Highlights
After winning the Asia Cup, Team India will play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20s against West Indies in October, followed by two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20s at home against South Africa from November to December 2025.
After winning the Asia Cup, Team India will play a busy few months of cricket. They have matches in Australia against West Indies in October, followed by a home series against South Africa in November and December. Here’s the full schedule:
First Half – October (West Indies Tour in Australia)
Tests:
- 1st Test: Oct 2–6, Ahmedabad, 9:30 am IST
- 2nd Test: Oct 10–14, Kolkata, 9:30 am IST
ODIs:
- 1st ODI: Oct 19, Perth, 1:30 pm IST
- 2nd ODI: Oct 23, Adelaide, 1:30 pm IST
- 3rd ODI: Oct 25, Sydney, 1:30 pm IST
T20 Series (Oct 29–Nov 8)
- 1st T20: Manuka Oval
- 2nd T20: Melbourne
- 3rd T20: Hobart
- 4th T20: Gold Coast
- 5th T20: Brisbane
Second Half – Nov–Dec (South Africa Tour in India)
Tests:
- 1st Test: Nov 14–18, New Delhi, 9:30 am IST
- 2nd Test: Nov 22–26, Guwahati, 9:30 am IST
ODIs:
- 1st ODI: Nov 30, Ranchi, 1:30 pm IST
- 2nd ODI: Dec 3, Raipur, 1:30 pm IST
- 3rd ODI: Dec 6, Visakhapatnam, 1:30 pm IST
T20s (Dec 9–19)
- 1st T20: Cuttack, Dec 9, 7:00 pm IST
- 2nd T20: New Chandigarh, Dec 11, 7:00 pm IST
- 3rd T20: Dharamsala, Dec 14, 7:00 pm IST
- 4th T20: Lucknow, Dec 17, 7:00 pm IST
- 5th T20: Ahmedabad, Dec 19, 7:00 pm IST
