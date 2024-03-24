Ticket for IPL Match between DC and KKR in Visakhapatanam to be released today

Ticket sales for the upcoming IPL matches at the ACA-VDCA stadium in the city will commence this Sunday. The Delhi Capitals management announced that tickets for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3 can be purchased through the Paytm Insider website starting at 10 am today. Fans can also purchase tickets for the match against Chennai Super Kings on the 31st of this month, starting from the 27th of this month.

Ticket prices for the matches have been set at Rs.1,000, Rs.1,500, Rs.2,000, Rs.3,000, Rs.3,500, Rs.5,000, and Rs.7,500. To facilitate the ticketing process, centers have been established at the Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium and ACA-VDCA 'B' ground in the city to convert online tickets into physical ones.



For those who have purchased tickets for the Delhi Capitals-Kolkata Knight Riders match, they are required to exchange them at the designated centers beginning on the 26th of this month. Similarly, fans holding online tickets for the Delhi Capitals-Chennai Super Kings match can exchange them starting on the 27th of this month.

