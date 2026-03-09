Unstoppable: The 2026 Champions.

In a clinical display of dominance, India rewrote the record books yesterday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The "New Zealand Curse" is officially over. Last night in Ahmedabad, in front of nearly 90,000 roaring fans, India ended years of ICC heartbreak against the Black Caps with a performance for the ages.

By posting a colossal 255/5, the Men in Blue set the highest-ever total in a T20 World Cup final. The 96-run victory over New Zealand wasn't just a win; it was a triple-crown achievement. India became the first nation to: Secure three T20 World Cup titles (2007, 2024, 2026).Successfully defend the trophy back-to-back.

Lift the silverware on home soil.From the moment Sanju Samson (89) and Abhishek Sharma (52) began their powerplay onslaught, the result felt inevitable. India’s 255-run mountain proved too steep for the Kiwis, who folded for 159. This "Three-Peat" cements this generation’s legacy as the undisputed kings of the shortest format.