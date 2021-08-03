Venkatapathy Raju lends voice for WCC Telugu version

World Cricket Championship (WCC), which recently touched the 160 million download mark, is now introducing a Telugu version, voiced by former Indian cricketer and current IPL commentator, Venkatapathy Raju. English bowler, columnist and BBC cricket commentator Isa Guha will also be joining Matthew Hayden for the game's English Commentary roster. The game also offers Hindi and Tamil commentary by Aakash Chopra and Abhinav Mukund respectively. With this, the game plans to further its footprints in the regional space.



The homegrown title is played in over 150 countries including UK, Australia, USA, UAE, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Venkatapathy Raju says, "In the digital age, simulation titles like World Cricket Championship is a fresh way to look at the sport of cricket. It was amazing to work alongside the team and I am glad that I'll be reaching out to the massive Telugu speaking audience, whenever they want, right on their phones."