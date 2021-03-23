Virat Kohli breaks Ricky Ponting’s record with 60-ball 56 in 1st ODI vs England 

Virat Kohli broke legendary Ricky Ponting's record during his knock of 56 in the first One-Day International (ODI) between India and England on Tuesday.

After India were put to bat in the first ODI in Pune, Kohli came out to bat at 64 for 1. Kohli, who scored 60-ball 56, completed 10,000 international runs at home during the knock. The Indian skipper became only the sixth batsman to achieve the feat after Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis, Mahela Jayawardene, and Kumar Sangakkara.

The former Australian skipper Ponting reached the 10,000-mark on home soil in 221 innings and had held the record for being the fastest batsman to reach the landmark until Kohli pipped him by a long margin on Tuesday. Kohli reached the milestone in just 176 innings.

Ponting averaged 52.21 when he completed 10,000 runs on home soil for Australia, across formats. Tendulkar, who claimed the feat in 187 innings, averaged at 50.45 at that time. Meanwhile, Kohli, who has played at home for 12 years now, averages way more than these two greats – 61.74 and still has a few more years left in his career. The Indian skipper currently has 10,002 runs at home and has scored 32 hundreds and 48 fifties, across formats.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar holds the record for scoring the most runs at home – 14,192 runs at an average of 50.32, including 42 centuries and 70 fifties. Australia's Ponting is second on the list with 13,117 runs at 47.69, including 36 tons and 70 half-centuries. Next on the list of most international runs scored at home are South Africa's Kallis (12,305 runs at 51.48), Sri Lanka's Sangakkara (12,043 runs at 49.55), and his compatriot Jayawardene (11,679 runs at 46.16).

Earlier in the day, Krunal Pandya set the world record of scoring the fastest fifty on the ODI debut, reaching the milestone in just 26 balls. He also became the 15th Indian to score a fifty on his ODI debut.

Half-centuries from Kohli, Dhawan, Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul helped India to post 317 for 5 in 50 overs. In reply to that, England have lost three wickets but have scored over 170 runs in 23 overs.