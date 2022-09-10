Virat Kohli, David Warner send heartfelt messages to retiring Aaron Finch

Virat Kohli sent a heartfelt message for Australia captain Aaron Finch, who announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals (ODIs) on Saturday.

Australia's upcoming third ODI against New Zealand will be Finch's last appearance for the national side in the 50-over format. The opening batsman, who turns 36 in November, will remain captain of the national T20 side ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is due to begin next month Down Under. Finch-led Australia are also the defending champions.

Finch, Australia's 24th men's ODI captain, broke the news in a media interaction on Saturday and also put up a post on social media, thanking everyone for their well wishes.

"It's been one hell of a ride! To play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been a privilege. Representing Australia was my dream as a kid and to have been the opportunities I have is beyond anything I could've hoped for. Thanks so much for all of the kind words, messages and well wishes!" said Finch on Instagram.

A lot of people commented on the post, including Kohli, who played with Finch at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The former RCB skipper congratulated Finch on a fine ODI career.

"Well done Finchy. It was great to play against you all these years and with you as well at rcb. Enjoy the next phase of your life to the fullest," said Kohli in the comments section.

Finch has scored 5,401 runs in 145 ODIs for Australia and is among the 16 batters to have scored 5,000 or more runs in the 50-over format for Australia. He has struck 17 ODI centuries and 30 fifties.



David Warner: Loved every minute of being your partner

David Warner also dedicated a social media post to Finch, his opening partner, and childhood friend. Warner said that he had a "sneaky feeling" that the second ODI against New Zealand earlier this week would be Finch's last. The Australian skipper got out for a two-ball duck in Australia's 113-run victory.

"We are not completely done just yet but, well done on an unbelievable ODI career mate. I have loved every minute of being your partner up the other end. From under 15s to now, it's been a dream come true! You can now put the feet up and enjoy the family time. Thank you for all the memories on and off the field. Sorry I can't be there tomorrow but I had a sneaky suspicion the other day it would be our last. Looking forward to being by your side in the t20s legend. Love you brother," Warner wrote along with some memorable photos with Finch.

Warner and Finch have been one of the best opening pairs for Australia and overall in the ODIs. The two have put up 3,788 runs together for the first wicket with an unbeaten 258 being their best opening stand till date.

