Virat Kohli is the best captain after MS Dhoni, says Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal

Following India's loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, there have been questions raised about Virat Kohli's captaincy. But Pakistan's Kamran Akmal believes these doubts are not effective as Kohli is a great captain and India's latest final loss and defeats in the 2017 Champions Trophy final and the 2019 World Cup semi-final was not his fault.



Kohli-led India suffered an eight-wicket loss in the inaugural WTC final to New Zealand in Southampton last month.



In a YouTube video, Akma; hailed Kohli, calling India's best leader after MS Dhoni.



"Virat Kohli is the best captain after MS Dhoni. He has 70 (international) centuries. He played the Champions Trophy and the 2019 World Cup. Sure enough, India lost but what is his fault in it? India have remained the No. 1 Test side or five years. Look at his achievements, his service, his captaincy is terrific. There is no doubt about it. He is an amazing player and the way he has prepared himself is phenomenal," Akmal said in a video chat on Youtube.



Akmal, who last represented Pakistan national team in 2017, went on to say that there is no assurance that Team India will triumph in ICC tournaments if Kohli is removed as the captain.



"He is an amazing player, an amazing captain, and no one can guarantee that if India changes the captain, they will win ICC tournaments. It is a matter of luck. It is easy to point fingers, especially for those who have no idea about cricket. People who have not even led a gully team are now giving Kohli and India advice to change their captain," explained Akmal.



Having led India in 61 Tests, Kohli holds the record of leading the team in the most number of Tests, one more than Dhoni. Out of 61 Tests, Kohli has led India to wins in 36, 15 losses and 10 draws. His win percentage of 59.01 is the best among Indian captains who have led the side in 30 or more Tests.



Meanwhile, Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, was arguably India's best captain, having led the side to victories in T20 World Cup, Cricket World Cup, Champions Trophy, and captained India to the No. 1 rank in Test cricket.



While Kohli-led India has been ranked No. 1 in the past in Tests, he is yet to captain India to an ICC title.